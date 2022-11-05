Toys for Tots calls for more donations as registrations skyrocket

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, West Central Illinois Toys for Tots marched the Veterans Day parade in conjunction with WGEM.

Coordinator Jessica Humke said this marks the first public toy collection of the year.

TFT walked up Maine Street to collect toys from attendants.

“I wanted to come out here and show love to our veterans and donate toys to kids who don’t get much for Christmas,” said Tanner Ulrich who attended the parade with family and friends.

Humke said there’s an influx of families needing toys this year. They are anticipating 200 more families in need from 2021.

“You know, inflation, everything, so many more families are struggling,” Humke said. “We’re really going to need the community support to rally up and meet the needs of all the families.”

Humke said there are plenty of more ways to help out this year with upcoming events and drop-offs.

She said if you want to help, check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested
Arrest made in Quincy hit-and-run incident
Chaeto D. Nichols | Cayden R. Smith
Two Quincy men arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut
PumpkinPalooza Comes to Hannibal
Hannibal debuts new weekend event
NE Cedar Rapids shooting
Holy Trinity graduate injured by gunfire in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
A wind advisory will go into effect later tonight and into tomorrow for portions of the...
Weather Alert for strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall

Latest News

Veterans' Parade 2022.
Veterans Day parade honors those who served
Four Hannibal Pirate Cross Country Runners Compete for State Championship
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (November 4) Hannibal Pirate Cross Country Runners Compete At MSHSAA State Championship
Hannibal Pirates Cruise To A Post-Season Win Against Warrenton At Porter Stadium
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (November 4) MSHSAA Playoff Action Rolls On At Porter Stadium As Hannibal Rolls Past Warrenton
Night to Dream Big Gala
Night to Dream Big Gala sees large attendance