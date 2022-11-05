Toys for Tots calls for more donations as registrations skyrocket

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, West Central Illinois Toys for Tots marched the Veterans Day parade in conjunction with WGEM.

Coordinator Jessica Humke said this marks the first public toy collection of the year.

TFT walked up Maine Street to collect toys from attendants.

“I wanted to come out here and show love to our veterans and donate toys to kids who don’t get much for Christmas,” said Tanner Ulrich who attended the parade with family and friends.

Humke said there’s an influx of families needing toys this year. They are anticipating 200 more families in need from 2021.

“You know, inflation, everything, so many more families are struggling,” Humke said. “We’re really going to need the community support to rally up and meet the needs of all the families.”

Humke said there are plenty of more ways to help out this year with upcoming events and drop-offs.

She said if you want to help, check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.