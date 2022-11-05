Veterans Day parade honors those who served

Veterans' Parade 2022.
Veterans' Parade 2022.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State veterans walked up and down Maine Street on Saturday morning with support from local organizations and the community for the annual Veterans Day parade.

“We always like to come to the parade every year,” said Holly Ehmen who was attending the parade with her husband and children. “Of course, the kids enjoy it. They like seeing the cool cars, trucks...I was actually shocked they were having it today because of the weather.”

Quincy veteran Matt Anderson makes it a point to show up each year, marching with the American Legion.

“It’s good to see that support throughout the community,” Anderson said. “Quincy’s a really veteran supportive community. This is just one great event throughout the year where we come out and celebrate not only the service that we had but also for our brothers and sisters.”

Anderson said the parade is also a great way to expand his network, meeting other veterans along the way.

“There’s always a new veteran that comes to town each year,” Anderson said. “That moves in or comes from the surrounding area for the parade, so it’s just nice to put some names to faces and expand those people that we know who are in the community.”

Attendee Oscar Amos was there to support his family.

“I have uncles that serve, I have cousins that serve,” Amos said. “Me, personally, I never served. I wish I had. But I do have family, a lot of family that served. That’s why I like to give a big thumbs up.”

All in celebration ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

