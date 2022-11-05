WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (November 4) “Sports Extra” Four Hannibal Pirate Cross Country Runners Compete For MSHSAA State Championship In Columbia

Class 4 Cross Country Runners In The Spotlight At Gans Creek
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Four members of the Hannibal Pirates Cross Country team were part of the field of runners competing for a state championship at Gans Creek in Columbia, Missouri earlier today. The MSHSAA Cross Country Meet was on the schedule and the Pirates came well prepared to take on the best of the best from across the “Show Me State.”

We’ll have an update on the HHS foursome and details on how they finished on the course.

