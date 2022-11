WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (November 4) “Sports Extra” Hannibal Pirates Roll Past Warrenton At Porter Stadium During Class 4 District 5 Semifinals

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

“Football Friday Night”

Week 11

November 4, 2022

Class 4 District 5 Semifinals

Warrenton Warriors 7

Hannibal Pirates 62

Hannibal Now (9-2) On The Season

Class 1 District 6 Semifinals

Westran Hornets 18

(1) Monroe City Panthers 58

MC Panthers Now (11-0)

Highland Cougars 0

South Shelby Cardinals 42

SSHS Cards Now (8-3) On The Season

SSHS: Kendal Hammond (13 carries / 178 Yrds / 3 TD’s)

SSHS: Trey Countryman (6-7 Passing / 1 TD / 75 yrds)

SSHS: Cameron Wiseman ( 5 Carries / 84 yards / 1 TD / 44 yards receiving / 1 TD )

Class 2 District 7 Semifinals

Clark County Indians 6

Bowling Green Bobcats 67

District 2 Quarterfinals

Concordia 30

North Shelby 50

Schuyler County Rams 44

Santa Fe 24

SCHS Now (5-5) On The Season

Class 1 District 2 Semifinals

Louisiana 12

Brentwood 21

IHSA Volleyball

Class 2A Super-Sectional

Quincy Notre Dame 1

Genoa-Kingston 2

QND Falls To Defeat 19-25, 25-22, 17-25

Lady Raiders Close Out The Season At (34-4) On The Season

Class 1A Super-Sectional

Southeastern Lady Suns 0

Newman Central Catholic 2

SE Lady Suns Fall To Defeat 19-25, 25-27

SE Kills: Amanda Stephens 10

