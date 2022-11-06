New entertainment bar soon to open in Shelby County

SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) -A piano bar in Shelbina, Missouri is expected to bring in foot traffic to the rural area.

Owner, Blake Totten, said he wants Legend’s Honky Tonk to be a place people can come to for live musical entertainment and drinks.

He said a business like this doesn’t currently exist in Shelby County and hopes it can bring something new to the community.

“I really wanted to bring something fun to my community. We don’t have a lot to do here. We don’t have a lot of entertainment, or someplace nice that we can go and relax and have a drink and hang out and listen to live music,” said Totten.

Totten said he’s wanting to have dual pianos at the bar, bingo nights, trivia and karaoke.

Totten and his family have been working on the bar since January.

He said inflation and licensing have set back his desired open date.

As a result, Totten has had to do a lot of work on the bar himself.

“Most of this I’ve done all myself, with the help of my friends and family, when they’re available to help. It’s been a process, but we’re getting there,” said Totten.

Legend’s Honky Tonk still needs a liquor license and inspections done on the building.

After that, Totten said he’ll be ready to open up his bar for the community to enjoy.

Shelbina City Clerk, Tim Lacy said he hopes it will attract more people from out of town to Shelbina.

