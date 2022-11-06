Positive change attributions made to social-emotional learning at Carthage Elementary

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - New to Carthage Elementary School District this school year is the application of social-emotional learning (SEL) in classrooms.

With the school year well underway, teachers at Carthage Primary School are noticing a difference in the classroom.

Kindergarten teacher Melissa Johnson has been an educator for 18 years, but has always incorporated different components of SEL into her curriculum.

Now that SEL is implemented district-wide, Johnson said it can help students in nearly every age range. For Johnson specifically, tackling components of SEL like conflict resolution and relationship building are critical for students to learn at a young, kindergarten age.

“For many students in kindergarten, it’s their first with school and for some it’s even their first experience being around other children especially in larger groups,” Johnson said.

SEL is designed to help students manage their emotions and make responsible decisions.

Johnson said she incorporates daily mini-lessons for students for goal setting, teaching students appropriate ways to problem solve and to teach students self-control.

The lessons, Johnson added, also help students become better in and out of the classroom.

“It’s not just in the classroom, it’s everywhere we go,” Johnson said. “It’s on the playground, it’s at P.E. and even outside of school when you’re at the park or at the grocery store.”

While Johnson is seeing success inside the classroom, Principal Ryanne Jacoby said there have been fewer referrals made for one-on-one social work and intervention.

“We’re teaching kiddos how to handle those tough feelings that we have, and showing them by modeling how to handle those big feelings,” Jacoby said. “We ask what are the appropriate and inappropriate ways to handle things.”

Jacoby said SEL learning, also tied with the school’s Positive Behavior Interaction Supports (PBIS), has resulted in better student-teacher interactions and problem solving.

“They can handle it in the classroom, and the kids can handle it themselves and problem solve with the teacher prompting them rather than having to come to the office,” Jacoby added.

Carthage Elementary School District has also implemented a full-time social worker.

Superintendent Dustin Day told WGEM News the district would self-assess throughout the school year and determine what else they could implement.

