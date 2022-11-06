Unseasonably Warm Weather Ahead; Wintry Feel by Late Week

Record warm temperatures are possible Wednesday and/or Thursday
Record warm temperatures are possible Wednesday and/or Thursday
By Jesse Risley
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday is poised to finish on a pleasant note with daytime high temperatures in the low to mid-60s under plentiful sunshine. A dry cold front will clear the region through early evening, bringing with it a shift in the surface winds to a more WNW component. Winds may be gusty at times in the 10-20 mph range, though the passage of the front will otherwise be milquetoast. In the wake of the front’s passage, overnight lows Sunday night - Monday morning will be in the upper-30s to near 40 degrees under mostly clear skies, though Monday will see slightly cooler daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper-50s to near 60 degrees in the far southwestern tier under increasing clouds later in the afternoon.

The forecast otherwise remains dry through mid to late week. Temperatures will be on the rebound, averaging some 15-20+ degrees above average on Wednesday and Thursday, when we could rival record daytime high temperatures on one or both of those days. A sharp cold front is expected to arrive later Thursday evening, bringing with it a chance for precipitation along with sharply colder temperatures, reminding us that winter is nigh.

J. Risley

