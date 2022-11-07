Advanced cervical cancer on the rise again

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WGEM) – At one time in the United States, cervical cancer was one of the deadliest cancers, but the development of a screening test in the ‘40s and ‘50s caused a significant drop in deaths over several decades. Now, a new study shows the rates of advanced cervical cancer are growing again in a group of women who would least expect it.

A vaccine to prevent HPV, the human papilloma virus, and a decades-old screening test – the PAP test, developed by scientist George Papanicolaou, both credited with preventing cervical cancer.

Now, researchers at UCLA are studying trends in cervical cancer rates have found an increase in stage four, or advanced disease, in women over 40.

“Those women have about a 17% overall survival at five years,” emphasizes Dr. Robert Edwards, MD.

Dr. Edwards is a specialist in gynecologic oncology at the University of Pittsburgh. He says women in their 40s and 50s can fall through the cracks when it comes to routine screening.

“They’re not old enough to have other medical conditions. They’re too old to need contraception. So, they really don’t have any other reason to come to the doctor,” he explains.

Dr. Edwards says the HPV vaccine, given to adolescents before they are sexually active, will help to eliminate cervical cancer. HPV is linked to more than 90 percent of all anal and cervical cancers.

The CDC recommends women start getting PAP tests at age 21 and receive a follow up every three years. The test picks up precancers, which can be removed. Cervical cancer detected early has a five-year survival rate of over 90 percent.

Researchers at UCLA also published a study early last year which found more than a three percent increase in advanced cervical cancers in women ages 30 to 34, suggesting more women are not undergoing screening. Some experts say limited access to healthcare and insurance could be contributing to the increase.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.