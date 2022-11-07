Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 7th, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Renley Boone

Marilyn Aden

Richard Tournear

Zoey Schroder

Maxine Johnson

Aiden Rivera

Sallie Cummins

Lori Seegar

Kimberly Koch-Snyder

Joyce Meyers

Levi Wellman

Linda Short

Emma Short

Craig Kroeter

ANNIVERSARIES

Ben & Kaylan Drebes

Matt & Barb Holtmeyer

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 6th, 2022

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 7, 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 7, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 4th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 5th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 3rd, 2022

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 3, 2022

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 3, 2022

Shared Video

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 2nd, 2022

Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 2, 2022

Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 2, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 1st, 2022

Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 31st, 2022

Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.