Hancock County state’s attorney resigns

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Hancock County Clerk Holly Wilde-Tillman published a notice Monday of a special county board meeting to discuss the resignation of State’s Attorney Rachel Mast.

Mast told WGEM News she has accepted a position as the for Henderson County.

County Board Finance Chairman Wayne Bolin said the Republican Central Committee would interview candidates in the next few weeks and make a final recommendation which the board would then vote on.

Mast had served as the assistant state’s attorney in Hancock County until March 2018 when she was sworn in as state’s attorney after her predecessor Jason Pohren died of a heart attack.

In November 2018, she was elected to finish Pohren’s term and then re-elected in 2020.

