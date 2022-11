Hospital Report: November 7, 2022

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Priscilla Burton Murray, age 83, of Quincy, died on November 5 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Nancy Kaye Thomure, 83, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away November 6 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Myrna Wear, 77 of LaBelle, Mo. passed away November 3 at the Country Aire Retirement Center at Lewistown, Mo. Arnold’s Funeral Home

Patricia Lorene Lowary, age 71, of Quincy, died November 3 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Chad E. Buss, age 52, of Peoria, formerly of Quincy, died on November 2 in Peoria. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Taylor M. & Reagan L. Reis of Quincy, IL....girl

Dustin Genebacher & Jenny Hendricker of Quincy, IL...girl

Andrew & Nicole Genenbacher of Quincy, IL...girl

