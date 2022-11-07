International Scholars Initiative at WIU aims to make students workforce-ready on a global basis

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University is putting to use a $235,549 United States Department of Education grant to expand their international studies programs.

The grant will be used to create a new program called WIU Global Citizens: Illinois International Scholars Initiative (IISI).

Lead by Dean of Libraries Héctor Maymí-Sugrañes, the new program will include a new minor that he said will center around Latin American and Caribbean studies.

Sugrañes said that the big picture is to create a research center for international studies on campus.

“For two years we will be in the planning stage,” Sugrañes said. “In 2024, we’re going to reapply for the same program in collaboration with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and we are working right now with Brown University and the Library of Congress to create an area studies collection.”

Sugrañes said the collection will help students across the country learn from each others research, while also building skills that will help students who are looking to enter the international workforce.

”Many American companies started establishing in Latin America, and they need to recruit American workforce citizens that not only they are bilingual but also bicultural,” Sugrañes added.

He hopes that by 2024, the program will have at least 50 students. Sugrañes noted that a primary feature of the new program is study abroad opportunities for students.

By 2026, Sugrañes is hopeful to create a national resource center.

