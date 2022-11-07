Last Blessing Convenient Care Clinic to merge

Blessing Health Receives Grant
Blessing Health Receives Grant(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -The last Blessing Convenient Care Clinic located in the County Market in Canton, Mo., will close for good on Nov. 12.

The staff will merge into the Blessing Express Clinic at 3400 Broadway in Quincy.

The Blessing Express Clinic offers drive-through care and traditional exam rooms.

It is open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the weekend.

Blessing Express Care treats patients 18 months and older for:

  • Allergies
  • Bumps, cuts and scrapes
  • Cold and flu symptoms and flu vaccines
  • Ear infections
  • Insect stings or bites
  • Physicals for school and sports
  • Respiratory illnesses and COVID testing
  • Sinus infections
  • Sore throat, pharyngitis, or strep
  • Urinary tract infection

“Blessing Express Clinic offers everything Convenient Care does and more,” said Tena Awerkamp, director of Primary Health for Blessing Health. “With longer hours and increased facility size, Express Clinic sees more patients than Convenient Care can, and people tell us they appreciate the ease of access and care options Blessing Express Clinic offers.”

No appointment is needed at the express clinic, but calling ahead to 217-214-9626 is recommended to speed up the process.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend's is expectant to draw in more visitors to Shelbina.
Entertainment bar to open in Shelby County
Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested
Arrest made in Quincy hit-and-run incident
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
It gives small business in the area a chance to sell their goods in a setting with other large...
Quincy Christmas Market returns to Quincy Town Center
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

Latest News

Hancock County state’s attorney resigns
Pharmacies keeping an eye on antibiotic shortage
Local pharmacies keeping an eye on amoxicillin supplies
New entertainment bar soon to open in Shelby County
New entertainment bar soon to open in Shelby County
Positive change attributions made to social-emotional learning at Carthage Elementary
Positive change attributions made to social-emotional learning at Carthage Elementary