Last Blessing Convenient Care Clinic to merge

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -The last Blessing Convenient Care Clinic located in the County Market in Canton, Mo., will close for good on Nov. 12.

The staff will merge into the Blessing Express Clinic at 3400 Broadway in Quincy.

The Blessing Express Clinic offers drive-through care and traditional exam rooms.

It is open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the weekend.

Blessing Express Care treats patients 18 months and older for:

Allergies

Bumps, cuts and scrapes

Cold and flu symptoms and flu vaccines

Ear infections

Insect stings or bites

Physicals for school and sports

Respiratory illnesses and COVID testing

Sinus infections

Sore throat, pharyngitis, or strep

Urinary tract infection

“Blessing Express Clinic offers everything Convenient Care does and more,” said Tena Awerkamp, director of Primary Health for Blessing Health. “With longer hours and increased facility size, Express Clinic sees more patients than Convenient Care can, and people tell us they appreciate the ease of access and care options Blessing Express Clinic offers.”

No appointment is needed at the express clinic, but calling ahead to 217-214-9626 is recommended to speed up the process.

