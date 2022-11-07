A little cooler, but fairly seasonable. Plus, information on the total lunar eclipse.

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this new work week with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We have mostly clear skies and light winds out of the north/northeast. High pressure will be building into the area today so we will shape up mostly sunny. I am just expecting some thin, upper-level clouds to stream in throughout the day. With the clouds being thin though, the sun will still be able to get through them fairly easily. So the sunlight will just be a little filtered. Daytime highs will be a little cooler than yesterday, due to a dry cold front that moved through the region yesterday. Highs will be in the 50s, which is pretty close to normal for this time of year. The high pressure system will keep our winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph, with a few gusts up to 22 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with cool, yet seasonable, nighttime lows in the upper 30s to near 40°. Conditions should be decent enough to view the total lunar eclipse. More information about that is down below.

Tomorrow (Election Day), the aforementioned high pressure system will start to move further eastward. As it does, winds will start to shift and will come out of the southeast. This will result in slightly warmer temperatures, near 60°. We will have some more clouds though, so the day will turn out partly sunny. Meaning a mixture of sun and clouds, with more clouds compared to sunshine. Therefore, the weather certainly should not hold you back from getting out to vote.

"A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon." Via NASA (maxuser | WGEM)

Partial lunar eclipse: 3:09 AM. Totality starts: 4:17 AM. Totality ends: 5:42 AM. (maxuser | WGEM)

