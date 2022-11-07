Local pharmacies keeping an eye on amoxicillin supplies

QUINCY (WGEM) - A nationwide shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin has local pharmacies concerned.

Blessing Hospital’s Administrative Director of Pharmacy Robert Ritchey said they noticed that certain strengths of amoxicillin become short about four to six weeks ago.

He said it’s due to the nationwide surge in the RSV cases as distributors are shipping more antibiotics to places with surging case numbers, usually big metropolitan areas as amoxicillin is used to treat bacterial infections like pneumonia or ear infections that the virus can cause.

Ritchey said their supplier has been able to keep them stocked and they are planning ahead in case local cases surge.

“With the surge in RSV, pediatric care has become more important than the adult population COVID need so we have met as a hospital group, we are making sure supplies are available for our respiratory therapists and for our physicians to take care of these patients that might show up,” Ritchey said.

He said if they were to run out or if a pharmacy does run out, your pharmacy can contact your doctor to see if an alternate antibiotic works for you.

Greg Gilmore owns Grand Pharmacy in Hannibal. He said there was a short time roughly three weeks ago where they were not getting any amoxicillin from their suppliers.

While they are managing to keep their shelves stocked, he said the timing of the shortage isn’t the best, as cold and flu season is a major concern.

“We were really concerned whether we were going to have supply and so, you know, especially with kids they have strep throat, ear infections, and kids seem to spread those things more easily than adults do,” Gilmore said

He said as of now, they are waiting for manufacturers to build up their amoxicillin supplies.

Ritchey said manufactures could get their supply up within 90 days.

