Man shot during domestic disturbance in Hannibal

Julia and Richard Bowen
Julia and Richard Bowen(Hannibal Police Department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A man was shot during a domestic disturbance in Hannibal Saturday morning, according to Hannibal Police Department.

At 9:11 a.m. officers responded to the 3600 block of McMasters Avenue for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Julia A. Bowen, 55, of Hannibal, in a parking lot with a man who had been shot.

Police said Julia had fired several rounds from a handgun at Richard D. Bowen, 24, of Hannibal, and then got into a physical altercation with Richard afterwards.

Police reported that at some point during the altercation, a male victim got shot.

Police said Richard fled the scene with the handgun, but later returned with the weapon and detectives were able to recover it.

The gunshot victim was transported to Blessing Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police reported that Julia was charged with domestic assault in the first degree and criminal action, and Richard was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Both Richard and Julia are lodged in the Marion County Jail where their bonds are set at $50,000 cash only.

