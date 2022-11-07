Quincy Notre Dame Foundation receives $500K estate gift

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame Foundation announced Monday it had received a substantial bequest from the estate of Charlie Lugo.

According to the foundation, a $500,000 gift from the estate will be invested for the benefit of Quincy Notre Dame High School. The foundation reported it is one of the largest gifts that the QND Foundation has received.

“Charlie was a humble, kindhearted and compassionate man who deeply loved the Quincy community and Quincy Notre Dame,” stated Kurt Stuckman, executive director of the QND Foundation. “Sales was Charlie’s passion. He loved spending time with people and was instrumental in making calls for the QND Fund Drive.”

The QND Foundation operates to financially support Quincy Notre Dame High School by bridging the gap between what it costs to educate a student and what is charged for tuition. Funding also provides financial assistance to students.

