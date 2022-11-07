Quincy Notre Dame Foundation receives $500K estate gift

Charlie Lugo
Charlie Lugo(QND)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame Foundation announced Monday it had received a substantial bequest from the estate of Charlie Lugo.

According to the foundation, a $500,000 gift from the estate will be invested for the benefit of Quincy Notre Dame High School. The foundation reported it is one of the largest gifts that the QND Foundation has received.

“Charlie was a humble, kindhearted and compassionate man who deeply loved the Quincy community and Quincy Notre Dame,” stated Kurt Stuckman, executive director of the QND Foundation. “Sales was Charlie’s passion. He loved spending time with people and was instrumental in making calls for the QND Fund Drive.”

The QND Foundation operates to financially support Quincy Notre Dame High School by bridging the gap between what it costs to educate a student and what is charged for tuition. Funding also provides financial assistance to students.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend's is expectant to draw in more visitors to Shelbina.
Entertainment bar to open in Shelby County
Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested
Arrest made in Quincy hit-and-run incident
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
It gives small business in the area a chance to sell their goods in a setting with other large...
Quincy Christmas Market returns to Quincy Town Center
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

Latest News

Julia and Richard Bowen
Man shot during domestic disturbance in Hannibal
Hancock County state’s attorney resigns
Blessing Health Receives Grant
Last Blessing Convenient Care Clinic to merge
Pharmacies keeping an eye on antibiotic shortage
Local pharmacies keeping an eye on amoxicillin supplies