Weather Alert - Winter like temps on the way

WEATHER ALERT - FRIDAY
WEATHER ALERT - FRIDAY(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Cold temps but not record breaking cold temps
Cold temps but not record breaking cold temps(Max Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Election Day weather should be pretty decent with a mostly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles are possible, but not likely. We do have a major temperature swing, and because of that, we have a Weather Alert. A Weather Alert is just advance notice of anticipated weather, that you would most likely want to know about. So while we will go through Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid-70s on Friday temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s. The setup has warm air gusting out of the south before a sharp cold front slides through on Thursday night. The cold front will spark some fast-moving showers and then the cold air blows in out of the northwest. The weekend will be cooler yet with overnight low temperatures dumping all the way down into the teens.

