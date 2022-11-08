Astronomy night ahead this weekend

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - If Tuesday morning’s lunar eclipse got anyone excited about astronomy, there is a perfect event ahead this weekend.

Hannibal Parks and Recreation are teaming up with Hannibal High School’s Environmental Club for their first combined Astronomy Night.

The experience will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at Riverview Park at 7 p.m.

Viewing will take place on the grassy field between the four way stop and the first overlook.

Club sponsor and Hannibal High School science teacher Quintin Heaton said it’s a great chance to get to see what the November night sky offers.

“This time of year, the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, are visible. And so, we hope to be able to see them. Mars will be coming up over the horizon so maybe we can get a glimpse of Mars,” said Heaton.

Planets will not be the only eye candy Saturday evening.

“Some of the deeper space objects such as Pleiades, which is a star cluster, is very pretty and visible to the naked eye. We might be able to get a look at the Orion Nebula and maybe the Andromeda galaxy,” said Heaton.

He said he wanted to open this event to the public so more information is available, and more resources may become available for more objects to be seen.

Two telescopes will be provided at the event, but participants are encouraged to bring their own telescopes, binoculars and red-light flashlights.

If the skies are cloudy Saturday night, there is a backup plan to hold the event Sunday night instead.

Cold will not deter the stargazers so anyone heading out over the weekend should be prepared to bundle up.

