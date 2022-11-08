Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 8th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Amy Spoores

Charlotte Turner

Dan Williamson

Konner Wade

Brandi Hollensteiner

Eli Ussery

Josh Wilson

Renley Boone

Tara Goewey

Judi Davis

Jessie Huckey

Tom Mueller

Charlie Hoffman

ANNIVERSARIES

Mike & Tonya Blackorby

Doug & Sharon Fox

Erich & Norma Elligsen

Larry & Lee Ann Stuhlman

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.