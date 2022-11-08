County clerks give final election reminders

Election day in the Tri-States
Election day in the Tri-States(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - Voters across the Tri-States are set to head to the polls for midterm election Tuesday morning and election officials say they are ready.

Illinois polls open at 6:00 a.m. and will stay open until 7:00 p.m.. Adams County clerk Ryan Niekamp said it will be interesting to see what voter turnout will look like.

He said historically Adams County’s voter turnout has been in the mid 50 percent range, with at least 2,000 people showing up to the polls in person but he said they could see more this year. He said early voting has been open since September 29 which could have an impact on the number of people showing up as well.

“We aren’t quite seeing the early voting number turnout as we did in the 2020 presidential election but going into this midterm we’ve been steady at the office,” he said. “We’ve had around 5,000 early voters cast their ballot already.”

He said issues driving people to the polls include statewide and local races, along with a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution.

He urges those voting to make sure they know where their polling location is, as one location has changed.

There are new election rules in place for Missouri voters this election. Marion County clerk Valerie Dornberger said those planning on voting in person will need a photo ID, such as a drivers license or a passport.

She said those who forget or have an expired ID still have the chance to cast a ballot.

“They will be required to vote a provisional ballot and if they return later in the day with their ID then they’ll be allowed to go ahead and cast that ballot at that time,” she said. “Otherwise it’ll go to our verification team that night and they will determine if that vote is valid and it will be counted at that point.”

Dornberger said she doesn’t think the new requirement will be a big change for most voters, as many already bring their drivers licenses to the polls.

She said they are expecting a voter turnout of around 30 percent. Polls in Missouri open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m..

