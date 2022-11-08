Daylight Saving and bone health

ORLANDO, Fla. (WGEM) --- Turning back the clock from daylight saving on November 6th may give you an hour more of sleep, but there could be negative consequences on your bones. Ivanhoe explains and gives you tips on how to protect your bone health.

The switch from daylight saving time to standard time doesn’t just mean an extra hour of sleep.

Caitlin Nicholson, MD, Sports Medicine Physician, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush explains, “What you’re looking at is a change in the daylight hours and when you might be exposed to sunlight.”

Less sunlight during the winter months is associated with low vitamin d levels. Bones need calcium and calcium needs vitamin d to keep bones strong. Sunshine is one of the best ways to get vitamin d.

Doctor Nicholson says, “So, in those shorter days, you’re at risk for not having enough vitamin d to create healthy, strong bone tissue.”

Low vitamin d levels could lead to poor bone health and diagnosis of osteopenia and osteoporosis in adults or rickets in kids. So, what can you do to protect your bones, even in less sunlight? First …

Dr. Nicholson says, “Getting regular exercise, especially weight-bearing exercise, can help promote good bones or healthy bones.”

You can also get vitamin d from supplements or food sources like salmon, trout, whitefish, tuna, mushrooms, cheese, eggs, and milk. And stopping habits that are bad for your bones like smoking. Also limit alcohol to one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men.

Fifty percent of the world’s population suffers from low vitamin d levels. Experts recommend adults 19 to 70, take in 600 international units of vitamin d per day, which increases to 800 international units per day for those 71 and older.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.