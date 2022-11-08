DECISION 2022: General Election Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is General Election Day across the country.

Polling hours

Polls are open in Illinois and Missouri from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Iowa, they are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polling Place

You can find your polling place through the links below:

What to bring

Illinois

In Illinois, you can bring a photo ID, but you don’t need one to vote if you’ve voted before.

Missouri

The voting process will be a little different for those who live in Missouri.

Missouri passed a new voting law this year requiring you to bring a photo ID if you’re voting in person.

Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;

A nonexpired United States passport; or

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri that is either not expired or expired after the most recent general election date.

*If the driver or non-driver license has expired after the most recent general election, it is an acceptable form of voter ID.

If you do not possess any of these forms of identification but are a registered voter, you may cast a provisional ballot.

Your provisional ballot will count if: (1) you return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID; or (2) the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.

If you cast a provisional ballot, you will receive a stub from your provisional ballot envelope with instructions on how to verify that your provisional ballot is counted.

Examples of acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

Iowa

You will need a photo ID to vote in Iowa.

You’ll also need proof of address if you’re planning on registering and voting same day.

Illinois key races and issues

ILLINOIS GOVERNOR: Illinois voters will be choosing the next governor. In the running are Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker, Republican Darren Bailey who is the current Illinois Senator for the 55th District, and Libertarian Scott Schluter.

ILLINOIS U.S. HOUSE: Voters in Illinois will also fill a House seat. In the running is Democrat and first-term incumbent Tammy Duckworth. Challenging Duckworth is Republican Kathy Salvi, a personal injury lawyer from suburban Chicago, and Libertarian Bill Redpath

ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL: Incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul is being challenged by Republican Tom DeVore and Libertarian Daniel Robin. DeVore is a lawyer from Greenville, Illinois, and Robin is a retired lawyer.

ILLINOIS SECRETARY OF STATE: The current Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White previously announced he would not be seeking re-election. He has held the position for the last 22 years. Vying for the job is Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, Republican Dan Brady, and Libertarian Jon Stewart.

McDONOUGH COUNTY SHERIFF: Voters in McDonough County will also make the decision whether to re-elect Republican Nick Petitgout as sheriff or elect Independent candidate Mark Clark. Petitgout began his law enforcement career as a deputy in 2007, Petitgout was appointed sheriff in the spring of 2018 and later elected sheriff the same year. Clark began his law enforcement career in 1993 as a reserve officer and deputy for the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department.

Missouri key races and issues

MISSOURI U.S. SENATE: Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator following the retirement of Senator Roy Blunt. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine, and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable will face off for the open seat.

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA: Voters in Missouri and Arkansas will also decide on amendments concerning recreational marijuana. If Missourians say yes, it would become the first state to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November’s ballot.

MISSOURI TREASURER INVESTMENTS: Constitutional Amendment 1 asks the state to give lawmakers the power to override the current Constitutional restrictions of state investments made by the state treasurer. It also allows state investments in municipal securities.

KANSAS CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT DECISION: The entire state of Missouri will decide on state funding for the Kansas City Police Department. If passed, Kansas City would be required to increase funding for its police department to 25% of its general revenue budget. It is at the required 20%. The KCPD is one of only a few across the country controlled by the state. That goes back to the 1800s.

NATIONAL GUARD QUESTION: Missourians will decide whether the Missouri National Guard should be its own department in the state. It currently is under the Missouri Department of Safety’s supervision.

CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION: The vote on this question is more of a formality than anything. Every 20 years, the Missouri Secretary of State must ask if the state should call a Constitutional Convention.

Iowa key races and issues

IOWA U.S. SENATE: Iowa voters will decide whether to re-elect Senator Chuck Grassley (R) or vote in Michael Franken (D). Grassley has been on the U.S. Senate from Iowa since 1981. He was last elected in 2016. Franken was born in Lebanon, Iowa, and worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and as a civil engineer.

IOWA GOVERNOR: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is being challenged by Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. DeJear is an Iowa business owner and Stewart’s career experience includes working as a CEO and in law enforcement.

IOWA CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1: Iowa voters will also vote on a proposed amendment which, if passed, will add Second Amendment rights to the state constitution while subjecting any regulation of gun rights to what is known as “strict scrutiny,” in the eyes of the court. If approved, Iowa would join 44 other states, including Illinois, in having the right to bear arms in their state constitution.

Sample ballots & more voter information

You can find sample ballots and other voter information here.

Results

WGEM News will have results through the night on the air and on our streaming platforms. You can also find results online here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.