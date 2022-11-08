GOING TO THE CHAPPEL: QU linebacker nears school record for career tackles

QUINCY (WGEM) - When Peyten Chappel came to Quincy University in 2018, he hoped to leave his mark on the Hawks football program.

In the process, the QU middle linebacker left his mark on a lot of opposing quarterbacks, running backs, and receivers.

Chappel, a fifth-year grad student from Mount Zion, Ill., will be one of 18 Hawks seniors being recognized before the season finale against William Jewell at 1 p.m. Saturday at QU Stadium.

“I’m looking forward to the game like I always do,” said Chappel, who is three tackles short of setting the school record. “I know this could be the last time I ever put on the uniform so there is a certain sadness, for sure.

“Playing football is something I have been doing since I was a little boy. It will certainly be an adjustment if this is it.”

Chappel, who has played in 43 games for QU, enters the game against William Jewell (1-9 overall, 0-5 Great Lakes Valley Conference) with 374 career tackles, two behind Cody Leonard’s record of 376 set from 2015-18. He also has 221 solo tackles, two less than Leonard’s career mark.

Three solo tackles Saturday puts Chappel at the top of the leaderboard.

“It (the record) means a lot to me,” Chappel said. “I wanted to leave my mark when I came to QU. I wasn’t sure what to expect when I came here but it is special.”

The 6-foot, 225-pound defender can be found all over the Hawks all-time defensive leaderboard.

Chappel has nine career interceptions, which places him fourth all-time, and fifth in single-season tackles with 63. He also has recorded 41 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries while wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. For good measure, he also returned two kickoffs for eight yards as a freshman.

Earlier this year, Chappel was named GLVC Defensive Player of the Week after the Hawks’ 28-13 victory at Walsh (Ohio). During the victory, Chappel recorded 12 tackles (seven solo), three tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a 42-yard interception return.

“Peyten is just a tremendous person and leader for our team and university,” said QU head coach Gary Bass. “I can’t say enough about what he means to us.”

“As a student, he completing his MBA (masters of business administration) and he’s a two-time captain. Plus, I think he’s the best linebacker in the conference and should be up for defensive player of the year.”

Bass admits Chappel blossoming into solid middle linebacker was somewhat a surprise to the coaching staff.

“He came in here about 180-pound freshman but has put on about 45 pounds and really grown into his role,” Bass said. “As our quarterback on defense, he really has a great ability to put our defense in the right situation.”

Bass also has high praise for Chappel returning to QU when could have taken a grad transfer and played elsewhere this season.

“But Peyten came back to complete his MBA and play another year,” Bass said. “That’s just the kind of guy he is.”

For Chappel, part of returning was about unfinished business.

“I came back because some of us who had been here five or six years (Covid rules, grad transfers) wanted to finish what we started,” Chappel said. “When we came here, we wanted to right the ship.”

Unfortunately, a long list of debilitating injuries derailed the season for the Hawks, who are 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the GLVC heading into the finale.

“It’s been a tough year,” Chappel admitted. “We had high expectations that just didn’t pan out. But we keep moving on and we want to win this game so the guys can build off this game for next year.”

After Chappel takes off the pads for the last time Saturday, he’s not sure what the future holds.

A Canadian Football League team has talked with Chappel and some NFL teams, notably the Detroit Lions, have been in contact while on campus to scout teammate BJ Wilson, an offensive tackle.

And if a pro football career isn’t in the cards, there’s that MBA to fall back on.

“I’ll just go out in the business world and try and make my mark there, just like football,” Chappel said.

Last spring at the QU athletic banquet, Chappel was recognized with the prestigious Jack Mackenzie Award for Male Athlete of the Year.

“That was a very special honor,” Chappell said. “To receive that honor in front of your peers was unreal and a big deal. I was honored to receive it.”

Peyton Chappel has indeed left his mark at Quincy University.

