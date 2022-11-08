Part of Harrison Street shut down after car smashes into power line

A car lies on it's side after hitting a power pole outside the Hy-Vee on Harrison Street in...
A car lies on it's side after hitting a power pole outside the Hy-Vee on Harrison Street in Quincy early Tuesday morning.(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver and Blake Sammann
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy first responders shut down a section of Harrison Street early Tuesday morning after a car hit a power pole.

Quincy police said it happened around 2:32 outside the entrance to the Hy-Vee on Harrison.

A firefighter on scene said the driver was heading westbound on Harrison when his car reportedly experience a malfunction, causing it to go off the road, hit the power pole and flip on it’s side.

He said crews were able to rescue the driver through the back windshield, unharmed aside from minor bumps and bruises.

Fire and police shut down Harrison from 13th to 15th Street. They said Ameren has shut down power to the area and is in the process of replacing the pole.

