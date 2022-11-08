Hospital Report: November 8, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Louis Hindbaugh Jr., age 74, of Quincy, died November 6 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Edward R. “Ed” Huner age 79 of Quincy, died on November 6 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Marilyn Sue O’Neal, 72 of Lewistown, Missouri. passed away November 4 at the Country Aire Retirement Center at Lewistown. Arnold’s Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Denesha Haymore of Quincy, IL...girl

