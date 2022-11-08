Hospital Report: November 8, 2022
Deaths:
Louis Hindbaugh Jr., age 74, of Quincy, died November 6 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Edward R. “Ed” Huner age 79 of Quincy, died on November 6 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Marilyn Sue O’Neal, 72 of Lewistown, Missouri. passed away November 4 at the Country Aire Retirement Center at Lewistown. Arnold’s Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Denesha Haymore of Quincy, IL...girl
