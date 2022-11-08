Kroc Center receives new equipment

Shipments of the new PRECOR weight and strength equipment will continue over the next few weeks.
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Anyone heading to the Kroc Center in Quincy to work out will notice some brand-new equipment.

The fitness center was closed on Monday to remove the previous equipment, and the upstairs weight room remained closed Tuesday afternoon as new Precor weight and strength equipment was brought in.

Fitness center supervisor Kate Shuker said the new machines were long overdue.

“The old equipment was actually 11 years old; a lot of people don’t know that. They thought it looked brand new. So, it was actually 11 years old, and it was here when we opened so it was just about time to get some new updated equipment in here,” said Shuker.

She said they briefly closed the exercise areas during extraction and installation in order to keep members safe.

The downstairs area reopened on Tuesday with the upstairs weight room set to reopen Thursday morning.

Shuker said members working on the new downstairs equipment already say they like it.

“We’ve had some people come up and walk the track just to kind of see what we’ve got. We’ve had some people just kind of pop in just to look. Downstairs the people that have already been able to utilize some of the new stuff, they’ve been very excited. We’ve had really good feedback,” said Shuker.

More shipments are expected over the next couple of months through January.

Shuker said these shipments should not require the closing of fitness areas, but the Kroc Center will post updates if that changes.

