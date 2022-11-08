Lewis County bridge repairs help EMS response times

MONTICELLO, Mo. (WGEM) - First responders in Lewis County, Missouri is praising the county for upgrading old bridges that make it easier to respond during an emergency.

EMT’s in the county have been concerned about responding to some rural emergencies.

Aaron Stutheit has been a part of the Lewis County Ambulance District for over 16 years.

When bridges in the county are unstable it makes it hard for Stutheit’s team to respond quickly.

“We would have to rely on the sheriff’s department or the fire department’s first responders because we can’t go through low water crossings,” Stutheit said. “We would have to wait on them or transfer all of our equipment into their truck to get there,” said Lewis County Ambulance District Co-Administrator Aaron Stutheit.

Some residents weren’t accessible to Lewis County EMS until the bridges were repaired.

“You got to get there quick, got to get there safe,” Stutheit said. “If we can’t get there, we’re not good to anybody.”

Bridges on County Road 305 and 433 were recently repaired to avoid this issue.

The Lewis County Road and Bridge department restructured the bridges to improve the sturdiness and to be able to support ambulances that weigh around 14,000 pounds.

Lewis County Road and Bridge Interim Supervisor Larry Janes had his crew out for weeks to repair the bridges.

“We want to keep our roads safe,” Janes said. “I mean you get soft spots and sink holes and stuff, so we try to keep them up to par.”

With both bridges fixed, Stutheit and his team can respond to an emergency easier.

“The bridge will always assure that you can get through there,” said Janes.

Each bridge cost close to $100,000 to repair.

The money comes from the county’s road and bridge fund.

Lewis County Road and Bridge Department will be to preparing the roads for the winter months next.

