NECAC offering utility assistance programs

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - With household utility costs on the rise, a local organization wants to help you save money on your energy bills.

The North East Community Action Corporation, or NECAC, is taking applications for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program.

Northeast Missouri residents who qualify for the programs could save hundreds of dollars on their heating bills.

Marion County NECAC Intake Assistant Crystal Bliss encourages everyone to apply for financial help.

“With prices rising on everything, you know, some people are having a really hard time making it and paying their bills, so we can assist them, help them get on their feet a little bit,” she said.

NECAC helped around 9,000 households last year, but they expect to help even more this year.

