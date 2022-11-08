Palmyra Fire Protection District relocates and expands

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra Fire Protection District is looking to move their station to the north side of the city and build a new fire station in Taylor, Missouri.

Their current location at 407 South Main Street makes it hard for firefighters to drive their trucks onto the street.

“Everywhere we go, we go right down the middle of Main Street,” said Chief Gary Crane. “It would be a lot safer to get us a little further north out of here.”

The Fire District is looking at a property near Main Street Lanes, as Crane said being closer to U.S. 61 will allow for quicker response times. They also want more space for equipment.

“We’d like to relocate and get out of the middle of downtown,” Crane said. “We have some property in mind on the north end, it hasn’t come around yet.”

Crane said they recently purchased land in Taylor, Missouri to build a satellite station there. The address is 175 County Road 313.

“The majority of our runs are north because we go all the way to the bridge. All of West Quincy is ours. We cover 200 square miles, so having another station down there, more firefighters is really just gonna enhance what we do now,” Crane said.

Palmyra City Council Member Brock Fahy thinks the proposed relocation will benefit all residents.

“For the safety of our community and for their response times, I think it would help out significantly, you know, to be able to access the highway a lot quicker,” Fahy said.

Fahy thinks by having firefighters in both Palmyra and Taylor, Marion County will be much safer.

“I think this is significant. I think Gary Crane and them are doing a great job at the department here to keep our community safe,” Fahy said.

Crane said they are still in the development stage for the station in Taylor and is not sure how much construction will cost. He said the property near the bowling alley in Palmyra is not up for sale right now.

Crane said he is looking for volunteer firefighters to work in Taylor, Missouri. He said you can pick up an application at 407 South Main Street.

