Projects and changes at the Quincy Regional Airport are progressing

QUINCY (WGEM) - The solar panel project out at the Quincy Regional Airport is on schedule to be operating by December.

Quincy Regional Airport Director Chuck Miller said crews have finished installing all of the panels, now they’re working to install the electrical components to the panels.

Miller said progress has been made to the Southern Airways Express as its first flight out of Quincy is less than a month away.

He said they were looking at a total of 18 flights a week to both Chicago and St. Louis, but he said that won’t happen right away and will increase flights as airport traffic trends increase.

“They’re not going to do that because [they’re] they need to ramp up,” Miller said. “They had sort of short notice from the DOT that they were going to in fact have the contract. But he said that traffic-wise it would be silly to just fly empty airplanes all the time.”

He said they will be holding a ceremony at the airport on Dec. 7 to welcome Southern Airways Express to the Quincy region.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am about having someone that’s going to give us actual service. You know, if that airplane scheduled takeoff at seven o’clock, it’ll be there. Seven o’clock. That’s good,” Miller said.

There is also more construction to come at the Quincy Regional Airport.

Aldermen voted Monday night to approve $231,000 for engineering and planning services to construct a new apron, taxi lane, and road for a new corporate hanger.

This is in conjunction with a project the city had previously approved.

90% of the project will be funded by the Rebuild Illinois Program and the remaining 10% by the City of Quincy.

”The council has already indicated that they wanted to partner with the Knapheide company and their hanger construction and so that has already been passed by the council,” Quincy Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said. “This contract tonight with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly is simply to provide the engineering services and the inspection services and things like that to go in concert with the taxiway and apron improvements at the Knapheide hanger.”

12 alderman voted yes on this resolution, Alderman Jack Holtschlag abstained and Alderman Mike Rein voted no.

