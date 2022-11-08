Quincy Notre Dame Foundation gets $500,000 bequest

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame High School just received a generous bequest from a man who was heavily involved with the school’s fundraising and mission.

Charles Lugo gave the school $500,000 through his estate, to benefit the school.

Quincy Notre Dame Foundation’s executive director Kurt Stuckman said this is one of the largest gifts the school has received.

“Such a generous and compassionate man,” Stuckman said. “Charlie Lugo was very humble but loved QND. He was very much involved the the QND fund drive.”

Stuckman said the foundation and school board will assess the needs of the school before deciding how they will use the money.

