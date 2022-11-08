Quincy water customer bills will rise due to rate increase

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy water customers will see changes on their December bill. This comes after the Quincy City Council adopted an ordinance aimed at resolving an increase in the city’s operational cost for water services.

This ordinance approval now means residents’ bills will go up based on demand, usage and now a surcharge.

Aldermen Mike Farha, Mike Rein, Richie Reis, Patty Maples, Greg Flether, Jeff Bergman and Dave Bauer all voted no.

Aldermen Eric Entrup, Parker Freiburg, Kelly Mays, Anthony Sassen, John Mast, Jack Holtschlag and Ben Uzelac all voted yes.

Mayor Mike Troup voted yes to break the tie to approve the ordinance that would raise water customers’ rates.

”The nine dollars really get the water department what they need,” Troup said.

One water customer, Timothy Bichsel expressed concerns about what would happen if the council didn’t approve the rate increase and the city’s water and sewer funds continued to deplete.

“The best case scenario is the prices go down, I don’t believe that’s going to happen. I believe y’all have to vote for the price increase for the rate increase,” Bichsel said.

Not everyone was in favor of this change.

“We’re sitting on millions of dollars and I thought the city ought to see the money before taxing the residents, but I do believe we have a problem, I just didn’t believe in the way of going about it. That’s all,” Alderman Mike Rein said.

Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said if the council didn’t approve the rates, they would have to look elsewhere for cuts in the budget to make up for the $250,000 they’re losing each month due to operating costs.

”No rate increase is ever welcome but again, we still have the lowest rates in the area, what we’re asking for is going to raise enough money to keep us on our capital improvement plan,” Conte said. “I’m a ratepayer myself, and I don’t want to pay more money, but I think with the dramatic loss we’ve seen in just the last six months, it has to be addressed. It can’t be ignored any longer.”

Conte said the last rate increase was back in 2018, which they planned to last up until 2025.

He said with inflation and unavoidable costs like buying chemicals to treat the water, pumping it and disposing of sludge, the plan is to have this rate increase last for 18 to 24 months.

Conte said the rate increase would start on Dec. 1 for bills due in January.

