This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week

Snow is already blanketing roads across part of the country, meaning that now is the perfect time to get prepared for winter travel.

The best course of action is to stay off the roads when dangerous winter weather threatens.

However, if travel is a necessity, Adams County Emergency Management Agency Director John Simon said it’s important to have a winter weather preparedness kit inside the car.

“When we look at preparedness in your vehicle, especially if you are out travelling, make sure that you have and keep in there some extra blankets and some snacks... things that if you were to be stranded, you could sustain yourself,” said Simon.

He said having those supplies ready is important no matter how long the trip.

“Make sure you have gloves and hats and a cover for any type of skin that would be exposed. And carry extra sets in your vehicle. Even if you think you’re only venturing out for a very short distance, if you were to be stranded and not have the proper things bad things can happen,” said Simon.

In addition to the items in the winter safety kit, a small snow shovel is also a good idea to keep in the trunk of a car in order to clear snow away from the exhaust pipe if the car is stuck.

Hypothermia and frostbite are the most common injuries associated with extreme cold and can begin quite quickly.

Symptoms for hypothermia include: shivering, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss and slurred speech. Hypothermia is a medical emergency and treatment is necessary as soon as possible.

Symptoms of frostbite include numbness, yellow/gray skin and skin that feels particularly waxy or firm.

More information about both frostbite and hypothermia can be found here.

When it comes to home safety, Simon said homeowners should remember to never use an extension cord to plug in a heater and not to use stoves for winter warming.

Weatherization of the home is best done before the coldest weather of the season hits.

Make sure your home Emergency Kit is stocked and winter storm ready.

Use sand to improve traction and apply products that melt ice on walkways.

Make sure you have sufficient heating fuel. Regular fuel sources may be cut off.

Keep emergency heating equipment and fuel so you can keep at least one room of your house warm enough to be livable.

Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them.

Winterize your home to extend the life of your fuel supply. Insulate walls, attics, doors, and windows.

Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic.

Do not overexert yourself or work outside for extended periods of time.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service website.

