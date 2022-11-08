Weather Alert - Cold Blast on the way

QUINCY (WGEM) - A mild set of days is set up for the region Wednesday and Thursday. We are looking at daytime high temperatures that will be in the mid-70s and possibly stronger than that. Some forecasts are indicating temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Near record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday. A cold front will sweep through the area on Thursday, this will bring an end to our mild temperatures. This cold front will also spark, a line of scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. It does not look as if there will be severe weather at this time, although some of the storms may be a tad on the strong side. The primary threat with these will be some strong wind. The storms will be moving rather rapidly, so we’re not expecting copious amounts of moisture with this system. The main thing is significantly cooler temperatures on the backside of the cold front. We have a Weather Alert for temperatures dropping precipitously after a daytime high on Thursday in the mid-70s to overnight low temperatures Saturday into Sunday possibly in the upper teens. Get your winter coats ready as this cold snap looks to stick around for much if not all of next week.

