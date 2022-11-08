The weather will not get in your way of heading out to vote

We will have increasing clouds through the day, but we will remain dry.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It is Election Day and the weather certainly will not get in your way of getting out to the polls to vote. Jackets will be needed this morning though, as temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Currently, there is an area of high pressure centered through the Great Lakes region and this will control our weather today. This will lead to easterly winds through the morning, before winds start to shift further to the southeast. Wind speeds will be light at about 5 to 12 mph. The day is starting off with mostly clear skies, great viewing conditions for the total lunar eclipse that occurred early this morning. However, through the day we will have increasing clouds leading to partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. We will remain dry. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60°, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. We will have mostly cloudy skies through much of the night with continued light southeasterly winds. Those two factors will keep temperatures from falling too much, as lows will be in the 50s. Normal nighttime lows this time of year are in the 30s.

The big warmup begins tomorrow. Winds will come out of the south and will allow for decent warming to take place. Therefore, we will have a noticeable temperature jump as temperatures will climb into the 70s. In fact, we will be getting close to a record high. (Record: 76°, 1999) After some scattered clouds in the morning, the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. In addition to the near record daytime high, we could see record high low temperatures tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s. (Record: 59°, 2012)

