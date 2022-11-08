WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 7) Payson-Seymour Indians Hit The Hardwood For The First Official Day Of IHSA Boys Basketball Practice

Two Starters Return This Year For The Indians From The (2021-22) Season
Payson-Seymour Starts Basketball Practice In Preparation For The 2022-23 Season
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Payson-Seymour basketball team hit the hardwood for two workout sessions today during the first official day of drills for boys high school basketball teams throughout the “Land Of Lincoln.” The Indians finished with a (19-12) overall slate last season, and 2 starters return from that squad.

Payson-Seymour head coach Tyler Duschinsky took timeout from workouts earlier today to offer his thoughts on the young squad that will be representing the “Blue & White” for the (2022-23) campaign.

