WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 7) QHS Blue Devils Open Basketball Practice In The Gem City As The Squad Prepares For The New (2022-2023) Season

Quincy High Hoops Practices Get Underway At 5:30 AM & 3:00 PM At Blue Devil Gym
Quincy Blue Devils Open Basketball Practice in The Gem City For The New Season
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The start of the new (2022-23) IHSA basketball season on the boys hardwood is now officially underway. The Quincy High Blue Devils opened the first day of drills with their customary early morning workout session at 5:30 a.m., and a later practice session that started after classes at 3:00 p.m. The workouts at Blue Devil Gym consisted of shooting, defensive, and conditioning drills. The Blue Devils also took part in inter-squad scrimmaging as well.

All in all, it was really a day filled with smiles on most of the faces of the players who were simply delighted to be back in the gym working out as a team once again. The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol at the afternoon practice and caught up with head coach Andy Douglas and All-Western Big 6 guard Bradley Longcor, III, to get their thoughts on Day 1 of practice at Blue Devil Gym.

