WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 2) Knox County Eagles Hit With Injuries And Are Forced To Cancel District Quarterfinal Playoff Game Against St. Paul Lutheran

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Eagles of Knox County have six seniors on their roster who have now played the final prep football games of their careers. Their careers come to a close not due a loss in the postseason, but because of a rash of injuries that has plagued the KCHS football program and caused the coaching staff to make a decision that no one surrounding the program ever wanted to see occur.

That tough decision was to cancel, and thus forfeit this week’s playoff game against St. Paul Lutheran. We’ll have more details from the Eagles camp....

