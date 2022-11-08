WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 2) Palmyra Lady Panthers Hit The Hardwood To Prepare For Upcoming Hoops Season

Lady Panthers New Head Coach Tim Southers Offers Insight On Early Workouts
Lady Panthers Of Palmyra Hit The Hardwood To Prepare For Upcoming Season
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Palmyra Lady Panthers are working hard on the hardwood as they prepare for the upcoming prep hoops season in teh Clarence cannon Conference, New head coach Tim Southers indicated that he has 5 returning players on this year’s roster, He also indicated that PHS will have a host of other young ladies that will be ready to go once games get underway in the days ahead. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Coach Southers during drills to get his thoughts on how practices are going during the first official week of workouts in “The Show Me State.”

