WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 2) QND Lady Raiders And Macomb Lady Bombers Headed For A Class 2A Sectional Showdown On The IHSA Volleyball Court In Farmington

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The showdown on the IHSA volleyball court that thousands have been awaiting across the Tri-States is set once again. Quincy Notre dame and Macomb are set to square off in the Cass 2A Sectional Championship this evening at Farmington Central High School. The last time QND and MHS faced each other, in regular season match-up, the Lady Bombers pulled off a hard-fought win at “The Pit.” The Lady Raiders remember that setback all too well.

At this point, it would be fair to say that the “Blue & Gold” are eager to try their best to avenge that setback at home against MHS and continue their post-season march. They’ll have that opportunity this evening in Farmington. Recently, QND senior Laela Hernandez-Jones offered her insight on taking on the “Orange & Black” for the second time this season.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.