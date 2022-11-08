WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 7) Western Illinois University Leathernecks Set To Open The Season On The Hardwood Tonight At Redbird Arena

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Western Illinois head coach Rob Jeter will have the Leathernecks ready to roll tonight in Normal as they open the (2022-23) season against Illinois State. WIU is coming off of a (16-16) season that saw them post a (7-11) season in the Summit League. As far as playing on the road goes, Western was a disappointing (7-9) during their (2021-22) campaign.

Western Illinois did post a shocking road win in Lincoln against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, so this team is capable of playing under the bright lights and the big stage and playing winning basketball, especially with Trenton Massner on the floor elevating the ‘Necks level of play on the hardwood.

