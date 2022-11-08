WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 7) Western Illinois University Leathernecks Set To Open The Season On The Hardwood Tonight At Redbird Arena

WIU Season Opener In Normal Set To Get Underway At 7:00 P.M.
Western Illinois Heads To Redbird Arena For Season Opener Against Illinois State On The Hardwood
Western Illinois Heads To Redbird Arena For Season Opener Against Illinois State On The Hardwood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Western Illinois head coach Rob Jeter will have the Leathernecks ready to roll tonight in Normal as they open the (2022-23) season against Illinois State. WIU is coming off of a (16-16) season that saw them post a (7-11) season in the Summit League. As far as playing on the road goes, Western was a disappointing (7-9) during their (2021-22) campaign.

Western Illinois did post a shocking road win in Lincoln against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, so this team is capable of playing under the bright lights and the big stage and playing winning basketball, especially with Trenton Massner on the floor elevating the ‘Necks level of play on the hardwood.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 2) Knox County Eagles Hit With Injuries And Are Forced To Cancel District Quarterfinal Playoff Game Against St. Paul Lutheran

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Knox County Football Team Forced To Cancel MSHSAA Playoff Game Due To Injuries

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 2) QND Lady Raiders And Macomb Lady Bombers Headed For A Class 2A Sectional Showdown On The IHSA Volleyball Court In Farmington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Raiders Ready To Face Macomb For The Class 2A Sectional Crown This Evening

Sports

QND Volleyball Team Focused In On Facing Macomb For The Second Time This Season

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

QU Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Receives Some Good News

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGWM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 2) 20th Ranked Quincy University Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Receives Some Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Volleyball Team Rewarded For Their Outstanding Performance Throughout The Midwest This Season

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 2) Palmyra Lady Panthers Hit The Hardwood To Prepare For Upcoming Hoops Season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Lady Panthers Basketball Team Working Hard Preparing For The New (2022-23) Season

Sports

Palmyra panthers Working Hard On The Prep Hardwood In The Flower City

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 7) Payson-Seymour Indians Hit The Hardwood For The First Official Day Of IHSA Boys Basketball Practice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Payson-Seymour Head Basketball Coach Tyler Duschinsky Offers Insight On This Year's Team

Sports

Payson-Seymour Hits The Hardwood During Day 1 of Official Practices

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 7) QHS Blue Devils Open Basketball Practice In The Gem City As The Squad Prepares For The New (2022-2023) Season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Blue Devils Of QHS Open Basketball Practice On The IHSA Hardwood