WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 7) QHS Blue Devils Head Football Coach Rick Little And A Trio Of Players Offer Their Final Thoughts On The 2022 Season

QHS Closes Out Their 2022 Campaign At (8-3) On The IHSA Prep Gridiron
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy High football season has come to a close and now it’s time for players and coaches to reflect on their (8-3) campaign that came to a close last Saturday at Flinn Memorial Stadium. The squad has a learned a lot about playing in the face of adversity, and dealing with injuries to key players, and through it all, they’ve weathered the storm and become closer as teammates along the way.

Recently our WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol at Flinn and caught up with head coach Rick Little and a trio of Blue Devils. All the gentlemen took time out to reflect briefly on the 2002 season for the “Blue & White.”

