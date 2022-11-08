WGWM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 2) 20th Ranked Quincy University Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Receives Some Good News

Lady Hawks Reward For Their Stellar Play On The Court In The Midwest Region
Quincy University Lady Hawks Volleyball Back In The Regional Spotlight
Quincy University Lady Hawks Volleyball Back In The Regional Spotlight(Quincy University)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -In college volleyball news and notes, the 20th ranked Lady Hawks from Quincy University are enjoying a stellar season on the hardwood. QU has lost just one match so far this season, and several of their players are putting up big numbers in a host of statistical categories.

Earlier today the team also received some additional good news...we’ll have the latest.

