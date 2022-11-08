WGWM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 2) 20th Ranked Quincy University Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Receives Some Good News
Lady Hawks Reward For Their Stellar Play On The Court In The Midwest Region
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -In college volleyball news and notes, the 20th ranked Lady Hawks from Quincy University are enjoying a stellar season on the hardwood. QU has lost just one match so far this season, and several of their players are putting up big numbers in a host of statistical categories.
Earlier today the team also received some additional good news...we’ll have the latest.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.