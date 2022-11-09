Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 9th, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Erin Neff

Daryn Stark

Ally Stark

Karen Bradshaw

Dorothy Ufkes

Alberta Kirby

Makayla Drebes

Breanna Bowen

Nicky Mast-Carson

Deklan Huls

Carolyn Cutkomp

Denny Strong

Britne O’Brien

Kim Duesdieker

Marvin Tappe

Lila O’Malley

Henry Wilson

Anna Strode

Nikki Fearneyhough

Zoey Reno-Davis

Avett Newton

ANNIVERSARIES

Tom & Reda Given

Lance & Shannon Niekamp

Merlin & Jolene Gronewold

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 9, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 9, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 8th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 8, 2022

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:30 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 8, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 7th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 6th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 7, 2022

Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:33 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 7, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 4th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 5th, 2022

Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 3rd, 2022

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 3, 2022

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 3, 2022