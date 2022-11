QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois voters on Tuesday elected Democrat Alexi Giannoulias to be the state’s next secretary of state.

Giannoulias beat out Republican Dan Brady and Libertarian Jon Stewart.

Giannoulias will replace Secretary of State Jesse White, who announced that he would not seek re-election after holding the position for 22 years.

