Graves wins re-election to U.S. House

Sam Graves
Sam Graves(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri voters re-elected Republican Sam Graves to the U.S. House for District 6 on Tuesday.

Graves beat out Henry Martin (D) and Edward Anders Maidment (L).

Graves has held the seat since 2001.

Prior to serving in the U.S. House, Graves served in the Missouri State Senate from 1995 to 2001 and in the Missouri House of Representatives from 1993 to 1995.

