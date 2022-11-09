Graves wins re-election to U.S. House

QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri voters re-elected Republican Sam Graves to the U.S. House for District 6 on Tuesday.

Graves beat out Henry Martin (D) and Edward Anders Maidment (L).

Graves has held the seat since 2001.

Prior to serving in the U.S. House, Graves served in the Missouri State Senate from 1995 to 2001 and in the Missouri House of Representatives from 1993 to 1995.

