Hospital Report: November 9, 2022

Deaths:

Betty Jane Bastian Starrett, 98, of Hannibal MO. passed away November 8, 2022, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Sedalia MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Norma Jean Northcutt, 92, of Hannibal MO. passed away November 8 at her home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Marilyn Stowell, age 79, of Quincy, died November 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Constance Patricia “Connie” Higgins, age 82, of Quincy, died on November 8 in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

