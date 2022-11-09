Iowa voters add gun rights to state constitution

Decision 2022
Decision 2022(WGEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowans voted Tuesday to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution, a move that will make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws.

By approving the constitutional amendment, Iowa joins Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called strict scrutiny when considering gun restrictions. That standard will make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.

Republican lawmakers began about four years ago to seek a constitutional amendment, which requires approval by two separately elected legislative assemblies. They passed the language in 2019 and 2021 to get the measure on this year’s general election ballot.

Gun rights supporters argued the state needs the language to ensure 2nd Amendment rights are protected in Iowa. Opponents contended the measure would make it too difficult to approve reasonable gun legislation that could protect Iowans from increasing gun violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia and Richard Bowen
Man shot during domestic disturbance in Hannibal
Adams Co. Courthouse
DECISION 2022: General Election Day
J.B. Pritzker
AP: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe in pricey race
A car lies on it's side after hitting a power pole outside the Hy-Vee on Harrison Street in...
Part of Harrison Street shut down after car smashes into power line
Rachel B. Mast
Hancock County state’s attorney resigns

Latest News

Cindy O’Laughlin
O’Loughlin to keep state Senate seat
Martin Graber
Graber wins Iowa’s 100th District House seat
Decision 2022
Missouri voters approve constitutional convention
Decision 2022
Missouri votes in favor of Department of the National Guard