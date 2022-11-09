Keokuk City of Christmas seeks volunteers for set up

Kirk Brandenberger, Executive Director of Keokuk Convention and Tourism Bureau, said last year...
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - An event that brings people to Southeast Iowa is looking for volunteers to keep operations going.

On Wednesday there were around five people working together to get some of the light displays up.

Officials said they’ve been setting up since Nov. 1 and they’re racing against the clock to get it completed in the next 15 days.

The volunteers are working to keep a holiday tradition that’s been around since 1989 alive.

Joe Shuman has been president of the Keokuk City of Christmas Display of Lights for more than two decades. He works year round to ensure it’s a success.

Shuman said it takes a village to keep the event going, and he’s looking for some extra helping hands.

“It’ll take thirty people or more and the more people I get the easier it is to do it,” said Shuman.

He and his volunteers have until Nov. 24 to have all of Rand Park decorated for Christmas.

Kirk Brandenberger, Executive Director of Keokuk Convention and Tourism Bureau, said last year the City of Christmas in Keokuk brought 16,000 to 20,000 cars, which puts money back into Keokuk.

“Many of those are out of towners,” said Brandenberger. “We’ve had people bring buses in from other locations, other cities.”

He said the free admission is enticing to visitors, causing the attraction to gain popularity over it’s 33 years.

“It was voted number one display, Christmas display, in Iowa last year,” Brandenberger said.

Shuman tries to change a couple of things with the display each year to keep it new.

This year, he’s highlighting some Keokuk history.

He said many years ago there was a small petting zoo in Rand Park.

“A lot of people remember it, I don’t remember it but I brought it back,” said Shuman.

This year he’s built a stuffed animal display, so people in the community can remember where that old petting zoo once was.

His team will continue to build until opening night on Thanksgiving.

This year, the City of Christmas is also hosting special donation nights.

On Dec. 2nd, workers will be hosting a canned food drive from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the entrance.

On Dec. 3rd, they’ll be accepting donations for Toys for Tots from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the entrance.

Volunteers will meet at Rand Park every day until Thanksgiving at 9 a.m.

If you’re interested in volunteering or would like additional information, contact Shuman at (319) 795-6797.

You can find the full 2022 schedule here.

